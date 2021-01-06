Toys for Tots gifts 10K toys to children in Puerto Rico

The event took place on the eve of Three Kings Day, to benefit underprivileged children in Puerto Rico and across the US mainland.

Entrepreneur Brock Pierce, along with the US Marine Corps, handed out 5,000 toys to children from different parts of the town of Bayamón, as part of an annual effort by Toys for Tots.

The event took place on the eve of Three Kings Day, to benefit underprivileged children in Puerto Rico and across the US mainland. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the toys were handed out during a drive-through set up at a warehouse complex, organizers said.

“Toys for Tots is the largest organization in the United States that delivers toys to children and youth during the Christmas season,” said Pierce. “I’ve been working with the program in the United States for several years and now as a resident of Puerto Rico, I joined the Marine Corps based at Fort Buchanan to bring a little joy to Puerto Rican children.”

“Before Christmas we did it in San Juan, and now we bring joy to nearly 5,000 children in Bayamón,” said Pierce, who is currently the vice chair of the Toys for Tots Foundation in New York and donated the toys that were delivered Tuesday.

“In Puerto Rico, about 57% of children are below the poverty level, so it’s important to educate people about these issues and to make efforts to join the program and donate to reach more children each year,” he said.

“Without a doubt, bringing the children a little joy after such a difficult and challenging year fills us all with satisfaction, even more so with the Marine Corps, who have been doing this work for more than 60 years,” said the actor who dressed for the activity as King Gaspar.

Author Details Author Details Contributor Author Details





This story was written by our staff based on a press release.