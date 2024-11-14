Triple-S Foundation contributes $250K to 10 local organizations

The foundation’s mission is to “reduce the impact that loneliness and social isolation have on the health of vulnerable populations such as older adults, people with autism, children and young people, among others,” according to its description.

These programs address social isolation and health in vulnerable populations in Puerto Rico.

The Triple-S Foundation, through its Social Connection Fund, has awarded a combined $250,000 to 10 community projects that seek to strengthen support networks, improve access to social and health services, and expand spaces for recreation, education, and access to technology in Puerto Rico.

The foundation’s mission is to “reduce the impact that loneliness and social isolation have on the health of vulnerable populations such as older adults, people with autism, children and young people, among others,” according to its description.

In response to that mission, the foundation issued a call for proposals, which resulted in the selection of 10 projects, each receiving a $25,000 donation to implement their action proposal during 2025.

“We’re proud to support organizations that address the challenges of our communities, adapting to demographic evolution and their needs,” said Lydia Figueroa, executive director of the Triple-S Foundation.

She added, “We recognize the achievements of this type of initiative, because we are sure that in the medium and long term, these projects will have favorable results in the common well-being and health of our people.

“It has been impressive to see how these organizations have identified innovative strategies and alliances to address the challenges of working with social determinants and, in particular, social isolation.”

The following projects were awarded funding:

Proyecto Plenitud — “Creating Lasting Connections through Feeding and Strengthening Relationships with Our Elders and the Las Marías Community” supports isolated elderly residents in Las Marías. The project provides fresh meals and emotional support through personal visits, targeting 60 seniors. This approach aims to improve both physical and emotional well-being while supporting the local economy by sourcing ingredients locally.

AESA — The “Learning to Live… Pass it On” project aims to teach participants to create individualized work plans using technology to improve well-being. Participants are trained to share their knowledge with other older adults through volunteer work, promoting healthy habits and reducing loneliness.

Instituto Nueva Escuela — Through the Casa Familiar program in 14 of its 60 Montessori schools in Puerto Rico, the institute offers a support strategy for combating school dropouts and addressing the social needs of children, adolescents and families. The program provides physical and mental health services to promote social-emotional stabilization.

Iniciativa Comunitaria — The Active Wellness Program seeks to improve the quality of life for older adults in a low-income housing complex in San Juan, offering social activities to reduce loneliness and build leadership skills.

SER de Puerto Rico — SER de Puerto Rico — PEERS is a social skills program designed for young people with autism and helps participants live more independently and productively. SER seeks funding to offer scholarships for 20 adolescents and young adults ages 14 to 28, promoting social skill development and reducing isolation.

Universidad Albizu — “Hablando Contigo” combats isolation among older adults in remote mountain communities through group psychoeducational sessions, tailored to participants’ needs.

Nuestra Escuela — “Listen, Understand and Share,” a collaboration between Nuestra Escuela and the Triple-S Foundation, fosters intergenerational spaces in Villas del Peregrino and Buen Samaritano housing centers in Caguas. The project connects adolescents with older adults, creating mutual benefits, with the goal of helping youth complete their secondary education and pursue further studies.

PANI — Clinical psychologist Jannette Rodríguez explained how PANI offers psychosocial services to adolescents, older adults and families: “Through the ACTIVATE Project, we combat various situations through interventions such as cognitive stimulation, technology, and physical exercise. We don’t wait for communities to come to us; we go to them.

“We have united seven neighborhoods in Naranjito, impacting double the projected population by connecting generations of adolescents and university students with older adults, and we have witnessed how each generation supports each other.”

Programa de Educación Comunal de Entrega y Servicio Inc. — PECES Alternative School’s “Creating Smiles in Our Elderly” initiative addresses loneliness and isolation among older adults with limited mobility. Through intergenerational activities, it connects 30 young people and 20 elderly individuals living alone, promoting leadership and the emotional, physical and social well-being of both groups.

Waves Ahead Puerto Rico — Offers wellness services focused on assisting the needs of older adults in the LGBTQ communities through five centers distributed around the island, as well as its future transitional housing projects in Cabo Rojo, Isabela and a community center in Caimito.