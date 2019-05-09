U.S. Dept. of Labor conducting wage survey of P.R., USVI construction projects

May 9, 2019 99

The U. S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division (WHD) is conducting a survey of all building, highway, residential, and heavy construction projects active in the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico that occurred between July 1, 2017, and Dec. 31, 2018, it announced.

The purpose to establish prevailing wage rates as required under the Davis Bacon and Related Acts (DBRA). This survey is not limited to federally funded construction projects, it added.

“Participation in the survey by contractors and other interested parties is crucial to the wage-setting process. Davis-Bacon prevailing wage rates should reflect the actual wages and fringe benefits paid to construction workers in the local subdivision where the work takes place,” said Wage and Hour Division Northeast Deputy Regional Administrator María Rosado.

“Full participation will allow us to provide accurate prevailing wages and to create a complete wage determination which, in turn, will reduce the need for contractors to request additional classifications,” she said.

WHD is sending notification letters and data collection forms (WD-10s) to all interested parties and contractors of which the Wage and Hour Division is aware.

Participants do not have to receive a letter to participate in the survey. Data must be postmarked by Sept. 3, 2019, to be included in the survey. People may also participate in the survey electronically.