Uber Eats launches delivery options, services in Puerto Rico

August 25, 2020 185

As cities adapt to the new normal due to the COVID-19 pandemic, companies are implementing new options that contribute to prevention and prioritize public health safety.

Such is the case for Uber Eats, which is launching a new update of the pick-up option, a loyalty program for restaurants and service expansion to the town of Canóvanas.

“Puerto Rico has been an important market for Uber Eats, as the island has an active community of users that includes diners, restaurants and couriers. The support we have received before and during the pandemic has been phenomenal, so we want to reward Puerto Ricans with an increasingly robust platform that addresses their needs,” said Carolina Coto, communications lead for Uber in Central America and the Caribbean.

The executive added that, worldwide, the app is reintroducing the pick-up feature with a new in-app navigation experience that provides users with a map so that they can quickly access their favorite meals, anywhere.

The introduction of a in-app map makes it easier for users to identify nearby restaurants that feature the pick-up option, so that they may order and pick it up when the platform notifies them, thus helping them avoid long lines and delivery fees.

In Puerto Rico, this service is available at restaurants such as La Cevichería, La Patria Restobar, Acai Express, and Argento, among others.

Uber Eats also announced a new restaurant rewards program, initially aimed at small and medium-sized businesses registered with the app. Establishments interested in the program will have to configure their loyalty program, which may be based on the number of orders and/or cost.

Each restaurant and business will be able to choose the criteria of the reward, or how many orders the customers must place, or the total order cost needed to get a discount. Additionally, diners will be able to monitor their progress to access rewards within the app.

Uber Eats also confirmed service expansion to the municipality of Canóvanas, users will be able to order from their restaurants in the area, including local and international eateries such as Martin’s BBQ, Acai Express, Wendy’s, McDonald’s, Starbucks, Pizza Hut, and others that will be announced soon as more establishments join the platform.