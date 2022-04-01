UPR Cayey opens call for students interested in participating in scientific research camp

The University of Puerto Rico in Cayey.

The University of Puerto Rico in Cayey announced the beginning of the registration period to participate in the scientific research camp for high school students known as “Experimenta con PREM,” which is managed by the Humacao Campus.

The project is organized by the Partnership for Research and Education in Materials program and sponsored by the National Science Foundation, and will take place from May 31 to June 11, in Cayey and Humacao.

The initiative will impact public school students who have completed the 10th or 11th grade during the 2021-2022 academic year, and who have an interest in mathematics and science, as well as studying a career related to scientific research.

The program will be carried out in person and will have the special participation of Frances Arnold, Nobel Prize in Chemistry 2018, who will be part of the inaugural activity.

“Through this initiative we motivate and strengthen the participation and experience of high school students in the field of scientific research,” said the Rector of the UPR at Cayey, Glorivee Rosario-Pérez.

This project began in 2005, and since then it has impacted more than 300 high school students in Puerto Rico, providing them with research experiences in laboratories and workshops for their academic, personal, and professional development.

Last year, the NSF granted $4.2 million to the Humacao PREM program for the continuation of its educational and research projects.