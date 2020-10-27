UPR-Mayagüez Campus School of Engineering gets $130K donation from Chevron

October 27, 2020 461

The University of Puerto Rico’s School of Engineering at the Mayagüez Campus (RUM, in Spanish) received a $130,000 donation from the Chevron company, which will be used to renovate laboratories, acquire equipment and invest in the needed infrastructure to develop innovation, school officials said.

This is the second consecutive year that the company has granted financial aid, which in 2019 totaled $150,000, which was also used to recondition several research facilities and classrooms, as well as to buy material, devices and software.

This year’s donation will be split into $50,000 for a second phase of the Mechanical Engineering Thermal Sciences Lab, another $50,000 for new equipment and infrastructure to development analytical science and artificial intelligence in the Computer Science and Engineering Department Lab, and $16,000 to refurbish several classrooms and laboratories in the Department of Chemical Engineering.

“This is my second year working as an executive sponsor with the UPR-Mayagüez campus. Our team looks forward to continuing to provide this support, not only in this challenging and difficult time, but for many years to come,” said Kim Pham, Executive Sponsor and IT Manager of Chevron.

“I’ve had the chance to meet many of the students and graduates and I feel immensely proud and impressed by the caliber and talent that they bring not only to Chevron, but to the University,” she said.

Currently, seven RUM students are participating in Chevron’s virtual internship program.

“I have no doubt that Chevron is making an investment that will benefit its company by providing opportunities for improvement for its potential human resources,” RUM Dean Agustín Rullán-Toro said.

“It’s a scenario in which both organizations win because they help us strengthen the skills of our students and, in turn, promote the talent of engineers from several disciplines that they can recruit into their workforce. We’re extremely grateful for this opportunity,” he said.

Author Details Author Details Contributor This story was written by our staff based on a press release.