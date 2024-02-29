Type to search

UPR signs collaboration agreement with National University of Costa Rica

February 29, 2024
University of Puerto RIco officials met with Costa Rican officials to sign the agreement.

Representatives from the University of Puerto Rico and the National University of Costa Rica signed a cooperation framework agreement to promote shared actions in research, social action, teaching, production and student life.

The agreement will lay the foundation for training, education in priority or institutional interest areas, and information and bibliographic exchange, officials noted. 

“The UPR formalized a framework agreement with the National University of Costa Rica with the goal of promoting collaborations across the 11 units of the system. This agreement complies with the plans of the president, Luis A. Ferrao, to promote international collaborations and exchanges and promote strategic alliances that allow us to provide academic and research experiences to our university community,” said Josué Hernández, executive director of the Office of the President, who visited the Central American country to finalize the agreement.

Furthermore, the agreement facilitates supervised professional practices, final graduation projects, internships, or other graduation requirements.

The initiative aims to enrich students’ knowledge and experience through collaboration with institutions, companies, organizations or groups relevant to their fields, officials explained.

The agreement also supports academic mobility for students, faculty and administrative staff between the two universities.

