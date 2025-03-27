Type to search

Economy Featured

UPR study: Education reduces poverty, but gender gap persists

NIMB Staff March 27, 2025
The study, led by José Caraballo-Cueto, professor and director of the Center for Development Studies, analyzed 2023 data from the U.S. Census Bureau.
The study, led by José Caraballo-Cueto, professor and director of the Center for Development Studies, analyzed 2023 data from the U.S. Census Bureau.

The new analysis found that women in Puerto Rico experience higher poverty rates than men.

Poverty rates in Puerto Rico decline significantly with higher levels of education, but women consistently face higher poverty levels than men, according to a recent analysis by the Center for Development Studies (CED, in Spanish) at the University of Puerto Rico’s Río Piedras Campus.

The recently established CED at UPR Río Piedras focuses on providing consulting services on economic and human development issues, drawing on interdisciplinary expertise from across the university’s faculties.

The study, conducted by José Caraballo-Cueto, professor and director of the CED, examined 2023 data from the U.S. Census Bureau. It found that, overall, women aged 25 and older in Puerto Rico have a poverty rate of 39.2%, compared to 33.4% for men in the same age group.

Educational attainment strongly influenced poverty levels for both genders. Women with a bachelor’s degree or higher had a poverty rate of 18%, sharply lower than the 65% poverty rate among women who did not complete a fourth year of schooling. Similarly, men without a fourth-year education had a poverty rate of 59%, compared to just 11% for men with a bachelor’s degree or higher.

“There is a statistically significant correlation between educational levels and poverty incidence,” Caraballo-Cueto said. “Public officials who sometimes wonder how to reduce poverty in Puerto Rico should recognize that higher education is an effective tool.”

Meanwhile, Angélica Varela-Llavona, chancellor of UPR Río Piedras, addressed the broader implications of the study’s findings.

“The analysis published by the CED provides critical insight into socioeconomic realities affecting our adult population,” she said. “The persistent gender inequality highlighted by the data underscores the urgent need to develop effective public policies to address these disparities. As a public university, we reaffirm our commitment to rigorous research that fosters evidence-based solutions.”

Author Details
NIMB Staff
Author Details
This content was produced by News is my Business staff members. Send questions, comments, and suggestions to [email protected].
http://newsismybusiness.com
news@newsismybusiness.com
Tags:
Previous Article
Next Article

You Might also Like

The Triple-S Foundation scholarship program supports students in high-demand health care fields.
Triple-S Foundation expands scholarship program for future health care professionals
NIMB Staff March 24, 2025
Atlantic University, biotech sector partner on immersive workforce training
NIMB Staff March 21, 2025
In modern business campuses, students not only study technology but also use it as a learning tool.
Insight: The evolution of business education
Contributor March 18, 2025
Nydia Fernández, executive director of Fundación Gestos Positivos Econo
Gestos Positivos Econo Foundation opens funding call for nonprofits
NIMB Staff March 18, 2025

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

QUOTE OF THE WEEK SPONSORED BY:

Puerto Rico must “commit as a jurisdiction to updating, modernizing and protecting technological information systems, both private and governmental. It has been proven that there is a direct correlation between a country’s economic development and its technological development.”

 

— William Bonaparte, chief operating officer, Cooperton

 

Related Stories

The Triple-S Foundation scholarship program supports students in high-demand health care fields.
Triple-S Foundation expands scholarship program for future health care professionals
Atlantic University, biotech sector partner on immersive workforce training
In modern business campuses, students not only study technology but also use it as a learning tool.
Insight: The evolution of business education
Nydia Fernández, executive director of Fundación Gestos Positivos Econo
Gestos Positivos Econo Foundation opens funding call for nonprofits
More about News is my Business

Follow us on X (Twitter):
©2025 News is My Business. All Rights Reserved.