UPR study: Education reduces poverty, but gender gap persists

The study, led by José Caraballo-Cueto, professor and director of the Center for Development Studies, analyzed 2023 data from the U.S. Census Bureau.

The new analysis found that women in Puerto Rico experience higher poverty rates than men.

Poverty rates in Puerto Rico decline significantly with higher levels of education, but women consistently face higher poverty levels than men, according to a recent analysis by the Center for Development Studies (CED, in Spanish) at the University of Puerto Rico’s Río Piedras Campus.

The recently established CED at UPR Río Piedras focuses on providing consulting services on economic and human development issues, drawing on interdisciplinary expertise from across the university’s faculties.

The study, conducted by José Caraballo-Cueto, professor and director of the CED, examined 2023 data from the U.S. Census Bureau. It found that, overall, women aged 25 and older in Puerto Rico have a poverty rate of 39.2%, compared to 33.4% for men in the same age group.

Educational attainment strongly influenced poverty levels for both genders. Women with a bachelor’s degree or higher had a poverty rate of 18%, sharply lower than the 65% poverty rate among women who did not complete a fourth year of schooling. Similarly, men without a fourth-year education had a poverty rate of 59%, compared to just 11% for men with a bachelor’s degree or higher.

“There is a statistically significant correlation between educational levels and poverty incidence,” Caraballo-Cueto said. “Public officials who sometimes wonder how to reduce poverty in Puerto Rico should recognize that higher education is an effective tool.”

Meanwhile, Angélica Varela-Llavona, chancellor of UPR Río Piedras, addressed the broader implications of the study’s findings.

“The analysis published by the CED provides critical insight into socioeconomic realities affecting our adult population,” she said. “The persistent gender inequality highlighted by the data underscores the urgent need to develop effective public policies to address these disparities. As a public university, we reaffirm our commitment to rigorous research that fosters evidence-based solutions.”