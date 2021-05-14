UPR’s virtual learning curriculum gets Middle States accreditation

The UPR's online programs have been developed taking into account the needs and interests of students in the face of new social and employment challenges. (Credit: FEMA/Eduardo Martínez)

The Middle States Commission on Higher Education has accredited all of the University of Puerto Rico’s campuses to offer its virtual learning curriculum as part of its efforts to expand its reach and learning experience for students in and outside Puerto Rico.

UPR President Jorge Haddock said as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, Puerto Rico’s public university system was able to adapt more than 11,500 courses to the online modality. To offer that option, the UPR got a temporary waiver in effect through the end of this month.

However, as of the semester that begins in August, all of the UPR’s campuses are authorized to offer remote learning, he said. The UPR will add nine new online programs, while the academic team has developed plans for another 50 distance learning programs that are in different approval phases.

These programs have been developed taking into account the needs and interests of students in the face of new social and employment challenges.

With the MSCHE’s approval, the UPR is expanding its educational scope, Haddock said.

“It’s a great achievement and recognition of the work carried out on a daily basis by the UPR’s teaching and administrative staff. Despite the social context we face, the UPR has been able to streamline and promote projects for the benefit of its students,” said Haddock.

“We also continue investing to develop new online courses, prepare teaching materials, support technology, staff and administrative training, among others,” he said, noting that 42% of the online academic programs are unique to Puerto Rico, while one-third of them are new to the UPR.

