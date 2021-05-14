Type to search

Education Featured

UPR’s virtual learning curriculum gets Middle States accreditation

Contributor May 14, 2021
Share
The UPR's online programs have been developed taking into account the needs and interests of students in the face of new social and employment challenges. (Credit: FEMA/Eduardo Martínez)

The Middle States Commission on Higher Education has accredited all of the University of Puerto Rico’s campuses to offer its virtual learning curriculum as part of its efforts to expand its reach and learning experience for students in and outside Puerto Rico.

UPR President Jorge Haddock said as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, Puerto Rico’s public university system was able to adapt more than 11,500 courses to the online modality. To offer that option, the UPR got a temporary waiver in effect through the end of this month.

However, as of the semester that begins in August, all of the UPR’s campuses are authorized to offer remote learning, he said. The UPR will add nine new online programs, while the academic team has developed plans for another 50 distance learning programs that are in different approval phases.

These programs have been developed taking into account the needs and interests of students in the face of new social and employment challenges.

With the MSCHE’s approval, the UPR is expanding its educational scope, Haddock said.

“It’s a great achievement and recognition of the work carried out on a daily basis by the UPR’s teaching and administrative staff.  Despite the social context we face, the UPR has been able to streamline and promote projects for the benefit of its students,” said Haddock.

“We also continue investing to develop new online courses, prepare teaching materials, support technology, staff and administrative training, among others,” he said, noting that 42% of the online academic programs are unique to Puerto Rico, while one-third of them are new to the UPR.

Author Details
Contributor
Author Details
This story was written by our staff based on a press release.
collaborator@newsismybusiness.com
Tags:

You Might also Like

SBA’s PPP program runs out of funds before official deadline
Edison Reynaldo Misla May 14, 2021
Condado Ocean Club Hotel, Base Co-Work partner to promote ‘work-cations’
Contributor May 14, 2021
CDCo-op, Pontifical Catholic U. partner to promote the co-op model
Contributor May 14, 2021
Roosevelt Roads to undergo $50M infrastructure upgrades before seeking master developer
Michelle Kantrow-Vázquez May 13, 2021

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

QUOTE OF THE WEEK

“By joining AT&T Mobility of Puerto Rico with Liberty Puerto Rico, we can offer more benefits, more services, and more convenience to our customers.

 

— Naji Khoury, CEO of Liberty Puerto Rico.

Related Stories

SBA’s PPP program runs out of funds before official deadline
Condado Ocean Club Hotel, Base Co-Work partner to promote ‘work-cations’
CDCo-op, Pontifical Catholic U. partner to promote the co-op model
Roosevelt Roads to undergo $50M infrastructure upgrades before seeking master developer
More about NIMB

We are:
©2020 News is My Business. All Rights Reserved.