US DOT allocates $30.9M to repair public transport system in Puerto Rico

July 28, 2023
Repairs to the Urban Train light rail system, include engineering and design services and rehabilitation of fixed facilities.

The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Transit Administration has allocated $30.9 million to fund repairs and improvements to public transport terminals in Puerto Rico, along with vehicle acquisitions in the towns of Las Marías, Hormigueros and Ponce, and attention to the Urban Train light rail system in San Juan.

The funds aim to help these areas recover from the damage and unexpected costs caused by natural disasters and other emergencies, said Puerto Rico’s resident commissioner in Washington, D.C., Jenniffer González, who advocated for these measures.

Of the total, $30 million is designated for the Puerto Rico Highways & Transportation Authority. The funding will be used for a project to permanently repair damage to the Urban Train, which includes engineering and design services and rehabilitation of fixed facilities. This funding was awarded in response to the emergency declaration following a series of earthquakes in the island’s southwest.

The Municipality of Hormigueros will receive $396,000 to replace four vehicles damaged by natural disasters. The vehicles are used for community transportation services via the Julio Pérez Irizarry Multiple Activities and Services Center.

The town of Las Marías will receive $312,419 for repairs to the public transport terminal, for damages caused by Hurricane Isaías, which affected the island in July 2020.

Lastly, the Municipality of Ponce will receive $154,937 for permanent repairs to the Carlos Garay Public Car Terminal and the Dora Colón Clavell Urban Park, which were damaged by hurricanes Maria and Fiona.

