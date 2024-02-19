USDA awards $272K to Puerto Rico community aqueducts

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Solar panel arrays to power community water facilities are part of the efforts to ensure resilient water supply systems.

Maximiliano Trujillo-Ortega, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Rural Development state director for Puerto Rico, announced that the agency has awarded federal water grants to six community water aqueducts on the island.

The grants will fund generators and water pumps to ensure water supply during power outages, like those experienced after hurricanes Irma, Maria and Fiona.

The recipients include: Usuarios Pozo Profundo Inc. in Caguas, awarded $53,000 to benefit 167 people; Comunidad Guaraguao Inc. in Juana Díaz, with a $50,000 grant for 238 families; and Comunidad Las Cruces Incorporado in Naranjito, which received $16,000 to assist 900 people.

Additionally, Comunidad Sabana Inc. in Orocovis was provided with a $21,000 grant aiding 890 people; and Quemados II Sector Vidente Inc. in San Lorenzo, which was granted $26,000 for 400 people; while Asociación Pro Acueducto Hato Cuchilla Inc. in San Lorenzo received $39,000 to benefit 120 families.

Trujillo-Ortega added that three Adjuntas community aqueducts have also been granted funds for generators: Comunidad Garzas Centro Aeropuerto Inc. with $25,000 for 120 people; Acueducto Garzas Juncos Inc. with $20,000 for 750 people; and Adjuntas Las Cruces Inc., which received $22,000 benefiting 553 people.

Trujillo-Ortega emphasized the Biden-Harris administration and the USDA’s commitment to improving the quality of life in Puerto Rico’s rural area.

The rural development program eligibility map for business, community facilities, and water and environmental programs has been updated. It has expanded eligibility in municipalities including Ponce, Mayagüez, Caguas, Toa Baja, Trujillo Alto, Cataño, Carolina, Guaynabo and Bayamón. Municipalities, nongovernmental organizations, farmers and businesses in these areas can access USDA Rural Development programs and can check for eligibility here.