USDA offers grants to help farmers maximize value of products

Néstor Reyes Farm & Associates Inc. in Río Grande received $250,000 for producing and marketing packaged eggs.

The US Department of Agriculture (USDA) is now accepting grant applications to assist agricultural producers in enhancing the value of their products and entering new and improved markets.

The grants are available through the USDA’s Value-Added Producer Grants program, designed to help farmers and ranchers create new products, develop marketing opportunities and augment their incomes through value-added activities.

Maximiliano J. Trujillo-Ortega, USDA Rural Development Puerto Rico state director, stated that independent producers, agricultural producer groups, farmer or rancher cooperatives, and majority-controlled producer-based business ventures are eligible to apply.

The USDA may award grants of up to $75,000 for planning activities and up to $250,000 for working capital expenses that aid in producing and marketing value-added agricultural products.

In 2023, Rural Development Puerto Rico granted $770,000 to four local agricultural projects: Finca Luis Roig Inc. in Yauco, Néstor Reyes Farm & Associates Inc. in Río Grande, Loyd Sanabria-Hernández in Salinas, and De Mi Tierra a Mi Pueblo Corp. in Caguas.

Planning activities eligible for funding include feasibility studies and business plan development, while working capital expenses can cover processing, marketing, advertising, inventory and salaries.

The USDA is particularly focused on applications that support the Biden-Harris administration’s priorities to:

Reduce climate pollution and increase resilience to the impacts of climate change through economic support to rural communities.

Ensure all rural residents have equitable access to Rural Development (RD) programs and benefits from RD-funded projects.

Aid rural communities in economic recovery by providing better market opportunities and improved infrastructure.

Paper applications must be postmarked and delivered by mail, email or in person to the relevant state office by the close of business on April 16. Electronic submissions via Grants.gov are due by 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on April 11.