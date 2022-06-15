Type to search

USDA opens grant cycle to help repair affordable rental housing in rural communities 

Contributor June 15, 2022
The agency does not provide funding directly to individual homeowners under this program.

The US Department of Agriculture is seeking applications for grants to help owners of rental housing repair and rehabilitate their units if they make them available for low- and very-low-income rural residents. The agency is providing the funding through the Housing Preservation Grant program.

The agency does not provide funding directly to individual homeowners under this program, said Luis R. García, acting state director for USDA Rural Development Puerto Rico.

Eligible applicants include state or municipal governments, public agencies, and nonprofit and faith-based organizations.

Paper and electronic pre-applications are due by 4:30 p.m. July 11, 2022, at the Rural Development office that provides service where the project will be located.

The USDA encourages applicants to consider projects that will advance the following key priorities:

  • Assisting rural communities recover economically from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, particularly disadvantaged communities.
  • Ensuring all rural residents have equitable access to USDA Rural Development (RD) programs and benefits from RD-funded projects, and,
  • Reducing climate pollution and increasing resilience to the impacts of climate change through economic support to rural communities.

