Type to search

In-Brief

USDA Rural announces increase in grants available for home repairs

Contributor February 23, 2023
Hurricane Fiona caused landslides and damage to homes when it hit Puerto Rico in September 2022. (Credit: Municipio Autónomo de Caguas Facebook page).

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Rural Development program announced it has more than tripled the maximum amount of grants for low-income people 62 and older in Puerto Rico to repair homes damaged by Hurricane Fiona to $36,520 from $10,000.

Typically, the RH 504 home repair program provides up to $10,000 for housing repair for very low-income individuals who are 62 years of age or older and are residents of rural areas, said Maximiliano J. Trujillo, state director of USDA Rural Development in Puerto Rico.

With the increased grant, individuals or families whose homes were damaged by Hurricane Fiona will have the opportunity to make improvements to their properties, Trujillo said. If the applicant needs more than $36,520 to repair their home, they could take out a loan at an interest rate of 1% for 20 years.

Residents of San Juan, Cataño and the Ponce metropolitan area are excluded from this aid, the agency stated.  

Income eligibility depends on the municipality where the homes are located. The agency has offices in the municipalities of Caguas, Camuy, Juana Diaz, Mayagüez, Morovis and Utuado.

Funds are available while they last or until Sept. 30, Trujillo said.

Author Details
Contributor
Author Details
This story was written by our staff based on a press release.
collaborator@newsismybusiness.com
Tags:

You Might also Like

Hurricane Fiona federal assistance reaches $811M in Puerto Rico
Contributor January 31, 2023
SBA Hurricane Fiona recovery loans still available for small businesses
Yamilet Aponte-Claudio January 11, 2023
FCC learns of Puerto Rico energy co.’s refusal to work with telecoms post storms
Michelle Kantrow-Vázquez November 18, 2022
Hurricane Fiona cost Liberty Puerto Rico $12M in 3Q22
Michelle Kantrow-Vázquez November 9, 2022

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

QUOTE OF THE WEEK

Sponsored by RSM

“The credit union industry continues to perform very well and figures for the financial stability index show a stable behavior.”

 

— Leslie Adames, director, Estudios Técnicos Economic Analysis and Policy Division.

Related Stories

Hurricane Fiona federal assistance reaches $811M in Puerto Rico
SBA Hurricane Fiona recovery loans still available for small businesses
FCC learns of Puerto Rico energy co.’s refusal to work with telecoms post storms
Hurricane Fiona cost Liberty Puerto Rico $12M in 3Q22
More about NIMB

©2021 News is My Business. All Rights Reserved.