Uva teams up with more local businesses to spur holiday sales

“Beyond restaurants, at Uva we have been diversifying our service offering and integrating more local businesses to our platform,” said Laura Tirado, CEO of Uva.

Puerto Rican company Uva, which offers delivery services of food and other consumer products, unveiled its new holiday initiative — “That feeling of receiving” — through which it seeks to make it easy for consumers do their shopping from the UVA mobile app in a variety of stores, mainly in local businesses.

“As a Puerto Rican company, we believe in the importance of supporting other local businesses, and through this initiative, we give them visibility that contributes to their growth,” she said.

“At the same time, we offer our existing and potential users a new way of shopping, adjusted to the COVID-19 situation,” she said.

Consumers may choose from a broad range of products — from toys, clothing, electronics, and jewelry — to pet goods, in more than 50 stores, including Toys4fun, Libros787, Moda Gallery, Kury Universal, Beast Gamer, Susana Cacho Studio, Deportes Salvador Colom, Bleucco and Valija Gitana.

This story was written by our staff based on a press release.