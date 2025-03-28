V. Suárez ranks 66th among top 500 Latino-owned businesses in U.S.

With annual revenue estimated at approximately $327 million and employing 250 people, V. Suárez & Co. secured the 66th position on the list.

The Puerto Rico-based distributor was recognized for its revenue and impact among businesses across 34 states and the island.

V. Suárez & Co., a distributor of food, beverages and household goods based in Bayamón, Puerto Rico, has been recognized as one of the top Latino-owned businesses in the United States, according to the third annual Latino Leaders Index500.

The Index ranks Latino-owned companies nationwide by revenue, highlighting their economic contributions and community impact.

With estimated annual revenue of $327 million, based on publicly available data, and employing 250 people, V. Suárez & Co. earned the No. 66 spot on the list. The company is led by Diego Suárez, continuing a longstanding family tradition in Puerto Rico’s distribution sector.

The index reflects the growing influence of Latino entrepreneurs, whose companies generated a combined $149 billion in revenue during 2024. The top 10 firms alone accounted for 42% of that total.

The index expanded from 200 to 500 companies in 2024 and continues to serve as a benchmark for Latino-owned businesses that contribute significantly to the U.S. economy. More than 200 companies on the list reported annual revenues exceeding $100 million.

V. Suárez’s inclusion highlights Puerto Rico’s growing presence in national business rankings. Based in Bayamón, the company plays a key role in the island’s economy by distributing a wide range of household products to consumers and businesses.

“The Index is more than an informational tool — it’s a platform that connects and empowers Latino business leaders,” said Jorge Ferraez, publisher of Latino Leaders Magazine. “We provide exclusive resources to our community of founders, executives and entrepreneurs, and now through our microsite, we offer an opportunity for them to collaborate.”

As Latino-owned businesses like V. Suárez & Co. expand their reach, their contributions are becoming increasingly central to the broader U.S. economy. Latinos now make up 19% of the U.S. population and contribute more than $3.6 trillion annually to the national economy, according to the index.