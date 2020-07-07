V2A Consulting hosts distance college summer internship program

July 7, 2020 162

V2A Consulting, a strategic consulting and operational management firm with more than 15 years of experience advising organizations from various sectors, announced the start of a new distance summer internship program for college students.

The program, called “WeServe Fellows,” is a virtual summer internship developed by V2A during which 30 young university students will be able to participate in social impact projects, offering consulting services to nonprofit organizations and micro-businesses.

In addition, they will participate in educational workshops on socio-economic issues, talks with professionals from different industries and receive mentoring from members of the V2A team in project management, strategic planning and presentations for the 13 micro-enterprises and nonprofit organizations that participate in the program.

“We’re very happy to be able to offer these young people the opportunity to learn while working on projects that are beneficial to our island,” said Roberto Jiménez, director of V2A.

“Knowing that many summer internships were canceled due to the health emergency created by COVID-19, we decided to restructure our internship program to offer these students the same benefits of learning and mentoring as a face-to-face internship by using technology,” he said.

“We Serve” is the firm’s social corporate responsibility program, through which the firm hopes participants will “become a community of young professionals, agents of change who impact Puerto Rico and other countries with innovative ideas and projects,” Jiménez said.

Out of 130 applicants, 30 were selected from universities in Puerto Rico, the United States mainland, and Canada, and who are enrolled in degree programs in: accounting; business administration; finance; marketing; mechanical, biological, biomedical, aerospace, computing and industrial engineering, among others.

These workshops will cover topics such as sustainable development, social innovation, Puerto Rico’s fiscal plan and Puerto Rico’s economic development, from the perspective of entities such as InvestPR, and Banco Popular Foundation, among others.