Vázquez signs law to enable use of e-docs in gov’t billing, payments

August 31, 2020 392

Gov. Wanda Vázquez has signed Senate Bill 1649 to amend the Puerto Rico Government Accounting Act to allow the use of electronic documents in the billing, processing and payment of a government obligation.

This measure is consistent with the approval and implementation of the laws on the evolution of new information technologies and telecommunications, which allows to improve the performance of government functions and reduce both time management and operating costs.

“As this bill states, the government carries out transactions of obligations, acquisitions of goods and services on a daily basis with thousands of people or entities. This generates thousands of documents, which means expenses in paper, copies, storage, among others,” she said.

“Technological advances help us to complete these procedures digitally, and the government already uses electronic means to process obligations and acquisitions of goods and services, so billing and the corresponding payment procedures can also be done [that way],” Vázquez said.

The measure mandates the use of electronic documents in the billing, processing and payment of a government obligation.

In doing so, the government seeks to reduce expenses, establish “uniform and coordinated accounting, facilitate the pre-intervention and examination of documents, and be able to comply with its obligations in a timely manner, among other benefits,” the governor said.