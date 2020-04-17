Vieques Air Link delivers emergency goods to Vieques, Culebra

April 17, 2020 92

Vieques Air Link, a local airline that connects Puerto Rico to the island municipalities of Vieques and Culebra, has been working in coordination with mayors to deliver emergency materials to fight the COVID-19 outbreak.

Airline owner Carlos Rodríguez, who is also the president of the Puerto Rico Manufacturers Association, said the communities in Vieques and Culebra “are sometimes isolated and therefore need the support of the private sector to cope with an emergency like this. As part of our commitment to corporate social responsibility, we’ve taken steps to obtain personal protection material and donate it to the municipalities.”

Four PRMA member companies — EngiWorks, SNCT Textiles, Caribbean Distillers and Gasco Industrial — that manufacture surface disinfectants, hand sanitizers, masks and face shields for Diagnostic and Treatment Center doctors and nurses and cover the immediate needs of these municipalities provided the inventory.

The donations were delivered in Vieques to a group of nonprofits that have come together in this crisis under the name of Promotoras de Salud de Vieques. In Culebra, a portion was delivered to the Mayor of Culebra and another to the Culebra Foundation, dedicated to the healthy and sustainable development of the community, Rodriguez said.