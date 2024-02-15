Type to search

In-Brief

ViequesLove holds initial coordination meeting with community leaders

Contributor February 15, 2024
Mark Martin-Bras, ViequesLove founder and director of Disaster Preparedness and Response, addresses meeting participants. (Credit: Daniel Fernández)

ViequesLove held its inaugural “Solar Ambassador” planning session last week with community activists, nongovernmental organizations (NGOs) and church leaders.

Recently designated as one of 16 “Solar Ambassador” organizations in Puerto Rico by the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE), ViequesLove is a nonprofit that emerged in the wake of Hurricane Maria to provide recovery assistance for the island-municipality of Vieques, Puerto Rico.

Since 2017, it has broadened its scope responses to the COVID-19 pandemic, an islandwide street naming initiative, and disaster preparedness coordinating.

“As a Solar Ambassador, our job will be to identify and guide Vieques residents who are eligible to receive subsidized rooftop solar and battery storage systems through the DOE application and approval process,” said Dayanara Cruz-Maldonado, community engagement manager at ViequesLove.

“The goal is for families in Vieques to save significant money on their electric bills and to help transition Puerto Rico toward a cleaner, resilient and more reliable energy future,” she added.

The PR100 study, which ViequesLove contributed to, outlines Puerto Rico’s “shift from fossil fuels to clean energy by 2050.” It highlights the DOE’s federally funded program to “subsidize residential rooftop solar and battery storage systems for up to 30,000 low-income households on the island.”

“Our initial community meeting was to engage our island’s influential leaders and lay out our strategy to identify eligible households,” Cruz said. “We will be meeting Vieques homeowners in the coming weeks about the rooftop solar process and benefits by knocking on doors and holding face-to-face conversations.”

The rooftop solar program is financed by the DOE’s Puerto Rico Energy Resilience Fund (PR-ERF) and will prioritize low-income, single-family households or residents with energy-dependent medical needs, such as electric wheelchairs or at-home dialysis machines. 

Author Details
Contributor
Author Details
This story was written by our staff based on a press release.
collaborator@newsismybusiness.com
Tags:

You Might also Like

Gov’t closes contract with San Juan Cruise Port for San Juan Bay piers
Contributor February 15, 2024
PRASA website entering 2nd phase to optimize services, iron out kinks
Michelle Kantrow-Vázquez February 15, 2024
Bayer Fund awards 3rd grant to Puerto Rico Composta
Contributor February 15, 2024
GAO: Progress made on Puerto Rico disaster recovery, but challenges remain
Contributor February 14, 2024

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

QUOTE OF THE WEEK

Sponsored by RSM

Our mission with FACES 6.0 is to continue educating at the congressional and executive levels on the importance of strengthening federal relations with the private sector in Puerto Rico. Our packed agenda includes a variety of topics that directly impact the quality of life of Puerto Ricans.
Furthermore, as the leading economic engine of the island, we will present the strengths and opportunities that we offer in Puerto Rico for growth, while also warning about the challenges we must address to reduce migration or avoid falling into a recessionary cycle.

Ramón Pérez-Blanco, president of the Puerto Rico Chamber of Commerce, on the trade group’s Federal Affairs Chamber Education Series (FACES) and Washington, D.C., visit to secure support for the island’s socioeconomic development. 

Related Stories

Gov’t closes contract with San Juan Cruise Port for San Juan Bay piers
PRASA website entering 2nd phase to optimize services, iron out kinks
Bayer Fund awards 3rd grant to Puerto Rico Composta
GAO: Progress made on Puerto Rico disaster recovery, but challenges remain
More about NIMB

©2024 News is My Business. All Rights Reserved.