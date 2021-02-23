Type to search

WCK opens new round of grants of up to $20K for farmers, fisheries

Contributor February 23, 2021
Through its initiatives, the Food Producers Network seeks to support the resilience of the food system and reduce dependence on imports in the Caribbean and Latin America.

Small and medium agribusinesses in Puerto Rico have a new opportunity to apply to the World Central Kitchen Food Producer Network, through which they may land a grant of up to $20,000 to expand their agricultural, fishing or agribusiness project.

In addition, applicants may get business and technical training, exposure to WCK’s network of restaurants, hotels, suppliers and distributors, and access to work brigades and volunteer labor for their projects, the nonprofit announced.

The call to apply for this grant cycle will be open until March 19, 2021.

Applications are available to small farmers and agribusinesses, fishermen and fishing villages, producers, distributors, vendors or suppliers of local food that have an active business, a history of sales and operations for at least 18 months and community projects related to production and/or local food distribution, WCK stated.

To date, the nonprofit has supported more than 170 food production ecosystem projects with grants of more than $2.5 million in funding in Puerto Rico, the US Virgin Islands, The Bahamas, and Guatemala.

