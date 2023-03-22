With $300K investment, Saffra Cowork space opens in San Juan

The 8,000-square-foot space offers 22 private suites of different sizes accommodating from one employee to a dozen, based on the company's need, and 10 designated desks in a shared workspace featuring a biophilic design.

With an investment of about $300,000, Saffra Cowork has opened with the goal of offering an innovative coworking space that enhances entrepreneurs’ “productivity and focus” and to become the home of successful companies.

Located on the 5th floor of the ILA building on Kennedy Avenue’s marginal, Saffra Cowork boasts a stunning backdrop of the San Juan Bay and the maritime port, and its spacious and cozy spaces are complemented with contemporary art and natural light.

The 8,000-square-foot space features 22 private suites of varying sizes accommodating anywhere from one employee to a dozen depending on the company’s need. In addition, it has 10 designated desks in a shared workspace featuring a biophilic, or nature-driven design.

“Being aware of the adventure [that comes with] entrepreneurship in Puerto Rico and having [a good] quality of life, I developed the concept with the goal that the space helps lower tensions and stimulates creativity,” Saffra Cowork owner Monique Casablanca explained. “Likewise, the services we integrate contribute to eliminating routine difficulties while promoting a healthy lifestyle.”

The space promotes the well-being of its members by incorporating nature aspects, including a lounge to change the atmosphere and mingle or network with other members, phonebooths for calls, a kitchen serving light breakfast every morning, a lactation room, a Zen Room with a Peloton bicycle, and a private shower.

Saffra Cowork offers three meeting rooms, a photography studio, and a multipurpose room with a capacity of 100 people, which members can rent as per their needs. The reception service is available from Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and members can order healthy lunches that are delivered daily to the offices. Additionally, a weekly group yoga class is provided at the facility.

“The intention of Saffra Cowork is to take the noises and issues that you can take care of later away from the minds of entrepreneurs and connect them to the energies of a passionate and creative community eager to conquer the world,” Casablanca said.

The workspace is accessible 24/7 and has 24-hour security and 300 free parking spaces. The offices are accessible.

For more information, visit Saffra Cowork online.