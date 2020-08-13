Wovenware included in Inc. 5000’s list of fastest growing co.’s

August 13, 2020 82

Wovenware, a nearshore provider of Artificial Intelligence and digital transformation services and solutions, announced that for a fifth year, it has been named to the Inc. 5000, an annual list of America’s fastest-growing private companies, published by Inc. Magazine.

The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment — its independent small businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other familiar names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

“We’re honored to once again be included in the Inc. 5000 list of successful companies,” said Christian Gonzalez, CEO and co-founder of Wovenware, which was ranked 3,335 on this year’s list.

“As we continue to grow our offerings and customer base, this ranking not only recognizes our hard work and dedication, but it reinforces the growing demand for AI and other digitally transformative solutions that are solving very real business needs,” he said.

Not only have the companies listed on the 2020 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but the list as a whole shows staggering growth compared with prior lists. The 2020 Inc. 5000 achieved a three-year average growth of over 500 percent, and a median rate of 165 percent.

The Inc. 5000’s aggregate revenue was $209 billion in 2019, accounting for over one million jobs over the past three years.