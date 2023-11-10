ZetaMinusOne opens office to support rebuild of energy tech infrastructure

From left: Javier Muñiz, founding member; Carlos Fontán of the DDEC; Ben Reyes, founding member; and Yadira Delatorre, senior business analyst, chat during the event.

With the vision of accelerating technical innovation and facilitating the rebuilding of Puerto Rico’s energy computational infrastructure, ZetaMinusOne has opened an office on the island, drawn by the Act 60 incentives code.

The company specializes in systems engineering and technology, providing services that promote data-driven transformation to enhance revenue streams, margins and efficiency.

It also offers consulting and provides “the opportunity to keep Puerto Rican human resources in Puerto Rico and bring them back to the island,” company executives said.

“When we started this company, we always visualized innovation by constantly using cutting-edge technologies to solve our clients’ problems. Furthermore, we aimed to make our company one that serves to promote young Puerto Rican talent,” said Javier Muñiz, one of its founders.

ZetaMinusOne serves clients across various U.S. jurisdictions and helps them save on costs related to patent protection and intellectual property rights, which may be less accessible with foreign consultancies, executives said.

“Puerto Rico has suffered several devastating hurricanes over the last decade. We have worked on projects in the energy industry that allow us to contribute and be part of the island’s recovery process. Recognizing the serious damage to the energy transmission systems and the outdated energy generation capacity, we see a great opportunity to help improve and rebuild the island’s technical energy infrastructure with distributed generation technologies, solar energy and battery storage, among others,” said Ben Reyes, a ZetaMinusOne co-founder.

Among its achievements as a company, ZetaMinusOne said it has increased its clients’ profits through marketing and implementation optimization. It also achieved operational efficiency through the development of a project/concept management tool.

The firm has also developed a donation management services platform for a nonprofit organization, increasing its revenues. It also assisted an undisclosed retail energy company improve sales efficiency by developing new sales and customer service platforms, along with data management and report creation.

ZetaMinusOne has a workforce of more than 40 people.

“These first two years have been a period of hard work, passion and commitment. We continue to strive for excellence in everything we do. We are excited about the future and remain committed to providing an exceptional work environment where innovation, collaboration and personal growth are at the forefront,” Reyes said.

Carlos Fontán, director of the Economic Development and Commerce Department’s (DDEC, in Spanish) Office of Business Incentives, said, “ZetaMinusOne is a clear example of what is possible with the talent, creativity and commitment of Puerto Rican entrepreneurs who aim for more and expand operations outside the island.”

One of ZetaMinusOne’s goals is to expand its consulting operations in Latin America and increase the number of employees, which will allow it to continue creating new partnerships and alliances.