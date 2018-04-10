The St. Regis Bahía Beach Resort announces Oct. 29 opening following $60M renovation

The St. Regis Bahía Beach Resort is thrilled to announce that the property is slated to open on Oct. 29, 2018, following an extensive $60 million renovation at Bahía Beach.

The St. Regis Bahía Beach Resort also announced the launch of an $85 million beachfront, ultra-luxury residential development, The Ocean Drive Residences. Comprising 30 luxurious condominium residences in three beachfront buildings, The Ocean Drive Beachfront Residences at The St. Regis Bahía Beach Resort will offer three- and four-bedroom residences and penthouse models ranging in size from 3,379 to 4,048 square feet of interior space.

The renovation of the resort is inclusive of every guestroom and suite, the Plantation House, the heart of the resort where guests will enjoy The St. Regis Bar and the property’s signature restaurant, the seaside pool and esplanade, which will offer a casual dining option for guests, the spa, and the ocean-front golf course designed by Robert Trent Jones Jr.

“The St. Regis Bahía Beach has always been an incredibly beautiful resort. With the new upgrades, it will be even more remarkable than it was before the 2017 hurricanes,” Owner John Paulson, Paulson & Co. said.

“We are delighted to see further investment at Bahía Beach, of which we are an integral part,” said Ian-Robert Ciappara, general manager of The St. Regis Bahía Beach Resort. “With renovated and contemporary guestrooms and amenities, as well as luxury residential offerings, Bahía Beach and The St. Regis are poised to remain the absolute luxury go to on the island, welcoming travelers from around the globe seeking sun, relaxation, culture and glamour at the best address in the Caribbean.”

Designed by Puerto Rican designer Nono Maldonado together with internationally renowned Hersch Bedner Associates of San Francisco, and inspired by the surrounding sea, sand and foliage, the 139 refurbished rooms and suites at The St. Regis will boast a light, modern and organic aesthetic in a contemporary and residential setting.

A tranquil color palette of shades of whites and light blues will beautifully complement ocean and lush tropical garden views, while custom furniture pieces such as a glass bar cabinet will evoke an inviting and luxurious home.

The modern, light-centric design is also seen in the Plantation House, which will greet guest upon arrival and is home to the resort’s signature fine-dining restaurant and St. Regis Bar.

Anchored by The Long Awaited Voyage, a mural by Puerto Rican artist Arnaldo Roche Rabell that has been restored following the storms and hangs above The St. Regis Bar, the two-story building is a warm, lively and glamorous gathering space that overlooks the ocean and invites guests to simply relax and take in the view, as well as experience the brand’s champagne sabering ritual and enjoy live music from a Steinway Piano from the comfort of a plush banquette.

The seaside pool and esplanade has also undergone a renovation, and will now offer a casual dining restaurant with indoor and outdoor seating in addition to luxurious poolside cabanas and lounge chairs, as well as the spa, which will debut as The Iridium Spa at The St. Regis Bahía Beach Resort when the property opens.

All structures have been built below the tree line, affording spectacular and unspoiled views along the resort’s two-mile stretch of private beach, where one has access to beach towels, comfortable lounge chairs, umbrellas and beach service. For the ultimate beachside indulgence, private Beach Front Cabanas featuring signature St. Regis service will be available to reserve.

Available through a new collaboration with Aquavento Water Sports, equipment and activities for children and adults alike to enjoy includes non-motorized water sports such as surfing, paddle boarding, kayaking, sailing and fishing in any of the surrounding lakes.

The property also offers numerous trails for biking, walking and running, all nestled under the canopy of the tropical setting and inviting one to further discover and immerse themselves in the preserved surrounding nature. For guests interested in volunteer opportunities and activities that give back to the community and destination, the property is working in collaboration with the Bahía Beach Resort Golf Club and its non-profit organization Alma de Bahía on several initiatives to support the affected communities in Puerto Rico and the Caribbean. The St. Regis Bahía Beach Resort is proud to offer these opportunities and assist those who were impacted by the storms.

Meanwhile, the Ocean Drive Residences take the design of each residence takes inspiration from the spectacular nature and wild environment surrounding the property.

Features also include innovatively designed living areas, expansive beach front terraces with outdoor bars and kitchens, and direct private elevator access. Residents will additionally enjoy Five-Star hotel services and amenities provided by St. Regis, breathtaking views of the Atlantic Ocean and a two-mile stretch of crescent beach.

The first building is under development and is expected to be completed by June 2019.

The property is also slated to debut The Atlantic Drive Estates, a collection of coastal home sites located in a prime location just west of The St. Regis Bahía Beach Resort. This exclusive collection of luxury property sites will provide residents the ideal opportunity to custom-design and build their own homes in beachfront sites and premium golf and lake locations.

Additionally, The St. Regis Bahía Beach Resort announces plans for a $30 million expansion to the resort. Occupying a secluded stretch of land adjacent to the current guest room accommodations, the expansion will add 60 oceanfront rooms to the hotel’s inventory and introduce a more contemporary style with family-friendly and flexible rooms to the destination.