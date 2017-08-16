Bankers Assoc. hosts talk on tax issues for nonprofits

The Puerto Rico Bankers Association will host on Aug. 18 a free seminar targeting nonprofit and community organizations from the western area in which experts will discuss a range of topics, including financial and tax-related, the trade group announced.

The event, entitled “Corporate figures that promote social goals,” will be held from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the University of Puerto Rico Mayagüez Campus’ School of Business Administration. The trade group will team up with the Certified Public Accountants to offer the workshops.

Topics to be addressed include: “State of the 4th Sector and Challenges for Nonprofit Organizations,” by Rosana López; “Corporations B and L3C,” by Antonio Bauzá, pf the Morell Bauzá Cartagena & Dapena firm; and “Tax Differences” (NPO vs. CORP. B and L3C), led by CPA Sandra Marie Torres of Alvarado Tax & Business Advisors, LLC.”

The seminar is part of the ongoing activities the Bankers host throughout the year as part of its commitment to educate, train and inform on financial issues in the communities the banking industry serves.

“We urge the leaders of community organizations and nonprofit entities in the western region to participate in this free seminar we have prepared, aimed at providing valuable information for the management of their organizations,” said Zoimé Álvarez-Rubio, executive vice president of the Bankers Association.

“It will also be an excellent opportunity to clarify doubts or questions they may have about financial, tax, or personal aspects directly with experts in the field,” she said.

Participants are urged to register in advance through www.abpr.com/actividades.