Small businesses urged to comment on SBA regulations

Linda McMahon, head of the U.S. Small Business Administration, today encouraged small businesses to comment on the Federal Register notice posted earlier this month in response to President Trump’s Executive Order 13777, which aims to ease the burdens placed on America’s small businesses.

Under this Executive Order all federal agencies are required to designate a Regulatory Reform Officer and develop a process of evaluating their existing regulations and determine which ones should be repealed, replaced or modified.

“As I travel the country meeting with small business owners, I hear over and over again about the volume of regulations they must comply with and how difficult it is to manage the burden,” McMahon said.

“So I’ve appointed a taskforce here at SBA to help identify SBA regulations that need to be changed or eliminated.” McMahon said. “Your feedback will help SBA do its part to identify which SBA regulations may be impeding small business economic growth, innovation and job creation.”

Puerto Rico and U.S. Virgin Islands District Director Yvette T. Collazo added: “We ask small business owners in the Puerto Rico and USVI communities to express their concerns and experiences regarding federal regulations that have an impact on their businesses, so that we may continue working toward improving the economic environment in which they can prosper.”

Small businesses may post comments on sba.gov/ReducingRegs until Oct. 16, 2017.