Ritz-Carlton to set sail in ’19 with fleet of luxury yachts

June 23, 2017

Due to the intimate size of the vessel, the yacht will call at unique locations typically not accessible to large cruise ships, from Capri and Portofino to St. Barths and the old town of Cartagena.

The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company announced its entry into luxury yachting and cruises — bringing the luxury hotel brand’s service and style to sea.

Created by The Ritz-Carlton and maritime experts Douglas Prothero and Lars Clasen, in collaboration with funds managed by Oaktree Capital Management, L.P., The Ritz-Carlton will provide luxury hospitality service under a long-term operating agreement.

Named The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection, this venture represents a foray into the cruise industry for a luxury hotel operator.

The first of three cruising yachts in this series is scheduled to take to sea in the fourth quarter of 2019, and distinguishes Marriott International — owner of the Ritz-Carlton brand — as the only provider of luxury accommodations both on land and at sea.

“The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection will have a distinctive personality and the vessels are sure to be true stand outs in some of the most glamorous ports around the world,” said Herve Humler, CEO of The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, L.L.C.

“This unique combination of yachting and cruising will usher in a new way of luxury travel for guests seeking to discover the world in a relaxed, casually elegant and comfortable atmosphere with the highest level of personalized service,” he said.

Itineraries are being developed with an intent to combine the lifestyle of The Ritz-Carlton’s luxury resorts and the casual freedom of a yachting vacation on voyages ranging from seven to 10 days.

The first ship will cruise a wide variety of destinations depending on the season, including the Mediterranean, Northern Europe, the Caribbean and Latin America. The specially designed small capacity vessels will measure 190-meters, accommodate up to 298 passengers, and feature 149 suites, each with its own private balcony.

Reservations will open in May 2018.

