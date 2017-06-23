Ritz-Carlton to set sail in ’19 with fleet of luxury yachts

The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company announced its entry into luxury yachting and cruises — bringing the luxury hotel brand’s service and style to sea.

Created by The Ritz-Carlton and maritime experts Douglas Prothero and Lars Clasen, in collaboration with funds managed by Oaktree Capital Management, L.P., The Ritz-Carlton will provide luxury hospitality service under a long-term operating agreement.

Named The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection, this venture represents a foray into the cruise industry for a luxury hotel operator.

The first of three cruising yachts in this series is scheduled to take to sea in the fourth quarter of 2019, and distinguishes Marriott International — owner of the Ritz-Carlton brand — as the only provider of luxury accommodations both on land and at sea.

“The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection will have a distinctive personality and the vessels are sure to be true stand outs in some of the most glamorous ports around the world,” said Herve Humler, CEO of The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, L.L.C.

“This unique combination of yachting and cruising will usher in a new way of luxury travel for guests seeking to discover the world in a relaxed, casually elegant and comfortable atmosphere with the highest level of personalized service,” he said.

Itineraries are being developed with an intent to combine the lifestyle of The Ritz-Carlton’s luxury resorts and the casual freedom of a yachting vacation on voyages ranging from seven to 10 days.

The first ship will cruise a wide variety of destinations depending on the season, including the Mediterranean, Northern Europe, the Caribbean and Latin America. The specially designed small capacity vessels will measure 190-meters, accommodate up to 298 passengers, and feature 149 suites, each with its own private balcony.

Reservations will open in May 2018.