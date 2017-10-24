FHA extends foreclosure relief for homeowners

The Federal Housing Administration (FHA) is extending its initial 90-day foreclosure moratorium for FHA-insured homeowners impacted by Hurricanes Harvey, Irma and María for an additional 90 days due to the extensive damage and continuing needs in hard-hit areas, the agency confirmed.

FHA is extending this foreclosure relief in presidentially declared counties and municipalities where the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is operating its Individual Assistance Program.

Under the expanded moratorium, FHA is instructing lenders and servicers to suspend all foreclosure actions against borrowers until the following dates:

Hurricane Harvey – Feb. 21, 2018

Hurricane Irma – Mar. 9, 2018

Hurricane María – Mar. 19, 2018

FHA-insured homeowners may qualify for this relief under the following conditions:

The household lives within the geographic boundaries of a presidentially declared disaster area;

A household member of someone who is deceased, missing or injured directly due to the disaster; or

The borrower’s ability to make mortgage payments is directly or substantially affected by a disaster.

In addition to the extension of FHA’s initial foreclosure moratorium, the agency is: