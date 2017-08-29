FirstBank grants $5.1M loan for new Manatí ER

FirstBank has granted a $5.1 million loan to Manatí Medical Center to finance the extension and renovation of its Emergency Room, in support of its consistent growth in the northern part of the island.

The new ER will feature 9,678 square feet of new construction, in addition to 6,621 square feet of the existing area that will be completely renovated, and 5,939 square feet of basement under the new area.

“At FirstBank we have a strong commitment to helping our clients carry out their plans for growth,” said Michael McDonald executive vice-president at FirstBank.

“Through this financing for Manatí Medical Center, we are contributing to improving the services delivered to hospital patients under the highest quality standards. This will have a direct impact on the efficiency and agility of the services they offer,” he said.

The new ER includes two trauma rooms, a fast-track area for conditions requiring less acute care, two waiting rooms, an area for collecting lab tests samples, as well as radiology and imaging equipment―including CT Scan, ultrasound, and X-ray ― within the unit.

“Our goal as a private hospital is to provide the most complete, state-of-the-art, comfortable Emergency Room in the area for our patients and medical faculty,” said José L. Quirós, president of the Manatí Medical Center.

“We’re helping to build a future of excellence for healthcare in Puerto Rico. This is a great project that directly contributes to quality of life in our community,” he added.

FIA Healthcare Architects, a Puerto Rican company specialized in the design of medical and hospital facilities, planned the new ER, expected to open November 2018.