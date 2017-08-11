Guardian to grant 12 scholarships to Mech-Tech pupils

Guardian Insurance Company and Mech-Tech College recently signed a collaborative agreement that will grant 12 scholarships to outstanding students with financial limitations.

“We strongly believe in our people, and we know that this type of contribution will bring benefits not only to students, but to our island’s economy,” said Jorge Benítez, executive vice president of Guardian Insurance Company.

Meanwhile, Edwin J. Colón-Cosme, president of Mech-Tech, thanked Guardian Insurance’s sponsorship and support of the student community.

As part of the collaboration, Mech-Tech students will receive lectures to supplement their curriculum with insurance-related topics.

Those interested in applying for this scholarship must be enrolled in the institution and participate in a digital contest to be held through social networks on a future date.