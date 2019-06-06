Guardian Insurance named ‘Caribbean Insurer of the Year’ 2019

June 6, 2019 43

Guardian Insurance Co. has nabbed the “Caribbean Insurer of the Year” award from Global insurance and reinsurance industry magazine, “Reactions,” which announced the winners of its 2019 Reactions Magazine Awards late last month in Miami.

The local company was recognized by a panel composed of tier-one reinsurers, brokers and other market insiders, among hundreds of Caribbean insurers.

This is the second time Guardian Insurance Co. has been recognized as “Caribbean Insurer of the Year,” which is one among 36 market excellence award categories, and the only one given to an insurance company from the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico.

“The Reaction awards are the ultimate recognition for any insurance and reinsurance firm”, said Raymond L. Fournier, president of Guardian Insurance Co.

“The panel is composed of industry professionals at the highest levels within their respective organizations and where many of them are not even associated to us in any way,” he said.

“To be honored by this group of market leaders is high praise indeed and we feel incredibly proud of this recognition,” Fournier added

“After the impact of two major catastrophic events in 2017, Guardian is firmly grounded and poised to continue servicing the people of the USVI and Puerto Rico, and to continue to expand on the relationships we have established with the global insurance and reinsurance markets,” he added.