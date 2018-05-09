Green Spirit Industries finishes building medicinal cannabis clinic in Hato Rey

Green Spirit Industries Inc. announced that it has completed construction on another of its five previously announced medicinal cannabis dispensary locations in Puerto Rico.

Located in the Hato Rey district of San Juan, this dispensary will start operations upon receipt of the requisite establishment license from the Puerto Rico Health Department.

Green Spirit’s newest dispensary is located on César González Ave., in close proximity to a large concentration of medical facilities, most notably Clínica Las Américas Medical Center and El Maestro Hospital.

This dispensary will offer patients an “extensive selection of medicinal cannabis,” company executives said.

The company opened its first Green Spirit RX medicinal cannabis dispensary in Dorado, in late March.

Green Spirit has prequalified licenses for three other dispensaries that are in various states of completion — in Isla Verde, Fajardo and Carolina — and will begin operations after locking down permits from the Health Department.