b.well cannabis dispensaries mark 5th anniversary in Puerto Rico

There are eight b.well dispensaries in Puerto Rico.

Five years after opening its first location in Puerto Rico, b.well cannabis dispensaries will celebrate its High 5 anniversary event July 10 at the Ocean Park dispensary in San Juan.

During the event, there will be free activities and experiences related to the five pillars of wellness that the brand celebrates, including health, gastronomy, and entertainment.

“The history of b.well is equivalent to the development of the medical cannabis industry in Puerto Rico. Our Ocean Park dispensary was one of the first to open its doors when the medicinal use of cannabis was authorized,” said Carmen Serrano, CEO of b.well.

“Five years later, we celebrate the growth of our network, which now has eight locations and a wide variety of medical products for our patients,” she said.

During the event, interested patients will also be able to renew their license or get it for the first time.