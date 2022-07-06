Registration for 21st Century Workforce courses open until July 10

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Department of Economic Development and Commerce Secretary Manuel Cidre.

Registration for the courses of the 21st Century Workforce digital retraining initiative will be open until July 10, and classes will begin on Tuesday, July 19 and Friday, July 29, the Department of Economic Development and Commerce (DDEC, in Spanish) announced.

The program is aimed at people between 18 and 40 years old and is set to provide and develop digital skills in citizens that allow them to integrate into the labor market trends of the 21st century and generate better job opportunities.

This initiative is part of a collaborative agreement between the DDEC, the Ana G. Méndez University (UAGM), AWS re/Start and the Center for Entrepreneurs.

“Thanks to this collaboration among private companies, academia and the public sector, we join forces to increase the digital skills essential for today’s world of work,” said DDEC Secretary Manuel Cidre.

The 21st Century Workforce initiative will offer two courses in its initial phase, and will certify their participants at the end.

The first will be Introduction to Web Development, which will begin on July 19 and will be provided by the Codetrotters entity virtually.

It has a capacity of 20 people between the ages of 18 and 29 who complete the requirements for the Category 3 Teodoro Moscoso Scholarship.

For the second course, DDEC partnered with UAGM will do a collaborative effort with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to provide cloud computing skills development and free job training in Puerto Rico through AWS re/Start.

AWS re/Start is a 24-week/6-month virtual training program that helps unemployed and underemployed people build cloud computing skills and connect participants with job opportunities at local employers.

This course will begin July 29 and will train 30 participants between the ages of 18 and 35, who will be certified as Cloud Practitioners.