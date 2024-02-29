Puerto Rico Comprehensive Cancer Center seeks to fill 40+ jobs 

The Comprehensive Cancer Center was created by Law 230 of 2004 as a public corporation affiliated to the UPR and is overseen by a board of directors.

The Puerto Rico Economic Development Secretary Manuel Cidre is inviting health care professionals seeking employment to attend a recruitment fair by the Labor Connection, or “Conexión Laboral,” program on March 2, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the University of Puerto Rico Comprehensive Cancer Center.

“The Comprehensive Cancer Center was created to address the need for cancer prevention, diagnosis and treatment, which affects thousands of Puerto Ricans annually,” Cidre stated. “It significantly contributes to research and the improvement of patient health. Currently, it has more than 40 positions available.”

Jenny Mar Cañón-Feliciano, director of the Labor Connection program, said the available roles include clinical assistants, surgical technicians, dental assistants and various specialized nursing positions.

“For Labor Connection, health in Puerto Rico is of utmost importance, and we trust that the Comprehensive Cancer Center will be able to recruit all the professionals they need to continue providing an excellent service that is essential to improving the quality of life for so many patients,” Cañón-Feliciano said. “With funds from the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA), we will provide laboratory services to conduct drug tests and obtain the medical certificates that the employer requires.”

Labor Connection is an equal opportunity program that provides aid and services for individuals with disabilities. The recruitment fairs it hosts across the island are held with WIOA Title I funds.

The Comprehensive Cancer Center is a public corporation established by Act 230 of 2004 that offers cancer care integrating research, treatment and prevention. It employs a multidisciplinary research approach to develop comprehensive cancer care programs.