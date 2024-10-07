Type to search

In-Brief

Oriental Insurance LLC, Assurant Inc. launch cancer insurance for women

NIMB Staff October 7, 2024
Coverage includes monthly expense benefits, surgical and mastectomy reimbursements, breast reconstruction reimbursement and hospital stay benefits.

Oriental launches easy-to-use “Female Guard” website to offer coverage.

Oriental Insurance LLC, in partnership with Assurant Inc. and its legal entity Caribbean American Life Assurance Co., has introduced the “Female Guard” cancer insurance policy, now available online.

The insurance plan offers various benefits for those diagnosed with breast, cervical, uterine or ovarian cancer.

“We’re committed to continuing to offer our customers important products and services at every stage of life. This insurance provides them with the financial peace of mind and emotional support they may need,” said Ivelisse Valentín, director of Oriental Insurance.

The plan is available to Puerto Rico residents aged 18 to 64, with an extension option up to age 69 if premiums are up to date.

The Female Guard website provides 24/7 access to information, allowing consumers to explore coverage options and complete transactions online without needing to visit a physical location.

Coverage includes monthly expense benefits, surgical expense reimbursement, mastectomy reimbursement, breast reconstruction reimbursement and hospital stay benefits.

