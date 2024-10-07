Academia María Reina earns endorsement in AI literacy, safety and ethics

The RAIL endorsement, which is valid for two years, will provide additional resources to the school.

It is the only school in Puerto Rico to receive the Middle State Association’s endorsement for responsible AI education.

Academia María Reina (AMR) has received the Responsible AI in Learning (RAIL) endorsement from the Middle State Association (MSA) for the current academic year, making it the only school in Puerto Rico to achieve this recognition and part of the first cohort of early adopter schools nationwide.

The RAIL program aims to help schools stay safe and proactive with AI.

“As our first cohort of early adopters, you have set a remarkable standard for AI in education through your dedication and pioneering spirit,” said Amber Berry, associate vice president of AI & Strategy at MSA.

“Academia María Reina has worked intensely to create and strengthen innovation programs in the areas of technology, robotics, STEAM and artificial intelligence. We are proud to have earned the endorsement of the Middle State Association in its RAIL program, which confirms that our efforts are bearing fruit in a key topic of high relevance today, both in the educational field and in our society,” said Mónica Ruiz of Academia María Reina.

“This endorsement reaffirms our commitment to advancing AI education in our institution, and it also gives us the opportunity to serve as a guide and support for other schools in Puerto Rico,” Ruiz added, noting that the bilingual private school collaborated with Forward Learning, a partner in technology and innovation, to achieve the endorsement.

“The work you have done is not just an accomplishment for today, but also a foundation for the future of AI in education. We’re proud of your contributions and excited to support your continued leadership in this critical area,” Berry said.