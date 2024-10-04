HUD announces nearly $34M in new housing investments in Puerto Rico

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Las Americas Housing complex in Ponce

The awards will support climate resilience and energy efficiency renovations.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) has awarded $33.9 million to support energy efficiency and climate resilience renovations in Puerto Rico through its Green and Resilient Retrofit Program (GRRP).

Las Americas Housing in Ponce received $20 million, while Los Flamboyanes Apartments in Caguas was granted $13.9 million. These awards are part of a nearly $279 million allocation to properties across 23 states and territories.

Los Flamboyanes Apartments is a 174-unit project-based Section 8 complex with two- and three-bedroom apartments. Las Americas Housing in Ponce is a 250-unit development with various floor plans.

“HUD has awarded [more than] $1.1 billion through the Green and Resilient Retrofit Program to modernize housing for families across the country as the climate crisis continues to affect our most vulnerable communities,” said HUD Acting Secretary Adrianne Todman.

These grants and loans will increase energy and water efficiency, reduce climate pollution, generate renewable energy, decrease housing operating costs, promote green building materials and improve the quality of life for residents by making their homes more resilient to climate hazards, the agency stated.

“The awards announced today advance the Biden-Harris administration’s housing and clean energy goals to ensure families we serve live in resilient, energy efficient and comfortable homes where they can thrive,” Todman said.