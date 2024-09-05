La Concha Resort’s spa gets certified to offer treatments for cancer patients

From left: Rolando Padua, president of Paulson Puerto Rico; Mike Rivera, general manager of La Concha Resort; and Lillian Santos, president of the American Cancer Society

In a partnership with the American Cancer Society, the Elemara Spa & Salon can now offer specialized support.

La Concha Resort in San Juan, Puerto Rico has announced that its Elemara Spa & Salon has been accredited to offer wellness treatments for cancer patients, partnering with the American Cancer Society of Puerto Rico (SACC) to improve the quality of life for those battling the disease.

The alliance was formalized by Rolando Padua, president of Paulson Puerto Rico, and Lillian Santos, CEO of the SACC.

“This initiative represents a historic milestone in supporting cancer patients in Puerto Rico,’ Padua said. He emphasized that Elemara Spa & Salon’s therapists were trained through a globally awarded program, contributing “to the island’s development by fostering highly skilled professionals.”

The certification from the CC Cancer Care Global Wellness Institute equips therapists with knowledge about cancer, its treatments, product ingredients and modified techniques suited for patients with cancer or a history of the disease.

The training enables Elemara Spa & Salon to offer safe and effective treatments tailored to each patient’s unique needs.

In this collaboration, the SACC will complement the spa team’s training by providing specialized education to help manage the emotional impact of cancer.

As the largest volunteer-based health organization in the U.S., with more than 50 years in Puerto Rico, the SACC offers services through its five local offices, dedicated to eradicating cancer as a major health issue.

“Our deepest gratitude on behalf of the patients who will benefit and enjoy the experience of a spa day at Elemara Spa & Salon, provided by a team that not only has the sensitivity but also the certification to care for cancer patients in their physical and emotional healing process,” Santos said.

Through this partnership, patients referred monthly will enjoy spa treatments at Elemara Spa & Salon, sponsored by La Concha Resort.

“This is the first time in the history of hospitality that a spa has been incorporated as part of our amenities to offer a holistic wellness experience to all our visitors,” said Mike Rivera, general manager of the hotel. “This collaborative agreement between both entities reinforces Paulson Puerto Rico’s ongoing support and its mission to strengthen human capital and elevate the quality of life on the island.”