American Cancer Society of Puerto Rico raises $702K at its gala event

As part of its 50th anniversary, the American Cancer Society of Puerto Rico recently celebrated its Masquerade Ball — Road to Gold gala, during which it raised $701,871 for its cause.

“The goal of this event was to seek investors to support our mission of saving lives through free programs and services the organization offers to cancer patients, survivors, and their families on the island,” said Lillian Santos, CEO of the nonprofit.

“Among the most requested services are financial aid, stays at the Puerto Rico Hope Lodge and its Children Who Want to Smile Home and student scholarships for young cancer survivors,” she said.

The stars of the evening were cancer survivors and caregivers, who told their story of hope and fight against this disease. The list includes Lourdes de Cárdenas, Antonio José (Tito) Colorado Laguna (survivor) and his wife Delia Castillo de Colorado (caregiver), Annie Vaillant (survivor) and her husband Oscar Duyos (caregiver), Ángela Sofía Tobías Vilá (survivor), Gustavo Adrián Lozano Vilá (survivor) and his mother Sofía Vilá (caregiver).

The gala’s Chairman, Rodrigo Masses, announced the integration of the “Golden Circle, comprising leaders and people committed to the fight against cancer.”

“Contributions to the American Cancer Society mean that sponsors and donors are investing in Puerto Rico, because everything that’s collected stays here, and translates into direct help for cancer patients who knock on the doors of the nonprofit,” he said, thanking Merck, PR Bottlers, Toyota, Liberty, and Imagen “for being investors in our mission.”