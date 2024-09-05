Type to search

In-Brief

Goodwill opening 1st retail store in Puerto Rico at former IKEA in Carolina

Michelle Kantrow-Vázquez September 5, 2024
The 18,990-square-foot location formerly occupied by IKEA is currently being renovated.

The nonprofit will also be launching its website and social media accounts soon to promote donations.

Goodwill of Central & Southern Indiana is moving ahead with plans to open multiple retail locations in the San Juan metro area. The first store will be situated in the former IKEA showroom at the Escorial shopping complex in Carolina, News is my Business confirmed.

The 18,990-square-foot space is currently under renovation, with no official opening date yet announced by the nonprofit.

The future Carolina location will be one of two planned for Puerto Rico, with an additional outlet expected in the future.

“Goodwill is committed to our goals of bringing employment, health and education services to Puerto Rico, and we’re excited to be a part of the community,” said Kent Kramer, president of the Indiana operation.

In an exclusive interview with News is my Business in April, Kramer noted that the first store would open in October, with a second location expected in December.

As part of its preparation, Goodwill will host local donation drives organized as “pop-ups,” with details for each drive promoted individually.

The nonprofit will also soon launch its website and social media accounts to encourage donations, officials said.

Author Details
Michelle Kantrow-Vázquez
Author Details
Business reporter with 30 years of experience writing for weekly and daily newspapers, as well as trade publications in Puerto Rico. My list of former employers includes Caribbean Business, The San Juan Star, and the Puerto Rico Daily Sun, among others. My areas of expertise include telecommunications, technology, retail, agriculture, tourism, banking and most other segments of Puerto Rico’s economy.
mkantrow@newsismybusiness.com
Tags:

