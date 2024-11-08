CTS announces Nov. 15 job fair for Muñoz Marín Airport positions

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Ground crew prepares a plane at Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport, where Caribbean Temporary Services is hosting a job fair for ramp agent and other positions.

There are positions available for ramp agents, passenger agents and warehouse staff in Puerto Rico’s primary airport.

Caribbean Temporary Services LLC (CTS) has announced a job fair on Nov. 15 at its Santurce branch for positions at Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport. The fair will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“We are pleased to announce that we have jobs available for the airport in ramp agent, passenger agent and warehouse areas,” said Daysis Molina, CTS sales and marketing manager. “We invite people from the towns surrounding the municipality of Carolina to give themselves the opportunity to work at the international airport.”

Attendees should bring original, physical documents for the interview, including a valid Puerto Rico driver’s license, unlaminated Social Security card, birth certificate or passport, and a certificate of good conduct.

Passenger agent requirements include a high school diploma, availability for rotating seven-day shifts (including holidays), bilingual proficiency (Spanish and English), customer service experience, and the ability to lift heavy objects, Molina explained.

For ramp agent positions, applicants must have a high school diploma, a current Puerto Rico driver’s license, availability for rotating shifts, the ability to lift heavy objects and an intermediate level of English, read and spoken.

Warehouse positions require a high school diploma, current Puerto Rico driver’s license, availability for rotating shifts and the ability to lift heavy objects.

“It is an extraordinary job opportunity for our people at the island’s international airport,” Molina added.