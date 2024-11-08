Rums of Puerto Rico to launch educational tour across Texas

Rums of Puerto Rico and The Rum Lab, which is known for putting on both the Texas Rum Festival in Dallas and the Puerto Rico Rum Festival, are working together on this trip.

There will be seminars and special tastings at Total Wine & More stores and select rum bars across Texas.

Rums of Puerto Rico, a program of the Department of Economic Development and Commerce (DDEC, in Spanish), is preparing for a “strategic tour” through four major Texas cities from Nov. 13-16.

The goal of the tour — which will make stops in Houston, San Antonio, Austin and Dallas — is to bring attention to the quality and heritage of Puerto Rican rum in the U.S. market, specifically making it more accessible and popular in Texas, the entity announced.

“Texas is a key market for the rum category,” said Ana M. Ramos, director of the Rums of Puerto Rico program. “Many of our leading brands are already available in the Lone Star State, and with this tour, we aim to further enhance brand recognition and connect consumers with the unique story and flavors of Puerto Rican rum.”

Rums of Puerto Rico is collaborating with The Rum Lab, organizers of the Texas Rum Festival in Dallas and the Puerto Rico Rum Festival, on this tour. Together, they have planned a series of seminars and events designed to increase awareness of Puerto Rican rums in Texas.

Each day of the tour will feature an educational lecture at a Total Wine & More store, led by Juan Lastra, Rums of Puerto Rico ambassador and owner of the Cocktail & Bites Bar in Puerto Rico. These workshops will focus on brands such as Bacardí and Don Q.

“People who attend will learn about the history, production and flavor profiles of these well-known brands, and they will be able to try and buy them there,” organizers said.

Events with guest bartenders

At night, the tour will visit top rum and cocktail bars across Texas, where Lastra will host guest bartender events. Guests will enjoy unique cocktails crafted by Ron del Barrilito, Bacardí, and Don Q, highlighting the renowned mixology of Cocktail & Bites Bar.

With growing interest in high-end spirits and craft cocktails, the Rums of Puerto Rico tour offers an ideal opportunity for consumers and industry professionals to explore the rich diversity and versatility of Puerto Rican rum.