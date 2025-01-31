Bacardi donates trees in Marina Bahía de Cataño community

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

The initiative was intended to play a part in protecting the environment.

During the event, educational activities promoted environmental sustainability.

As part of its commitment to the local community near its Bacardí rum distillery in Puerto Rico, family-owned Bacardi recently hosted a tree distribution event in the Marina Bahía de Cataño community.

The event, held earlier this month at the distillery in Cataño, attracted more than 200 participants and included the donation of fruit trees and plants such as Valencia orange, tangerine, lemon, acerola, purple patch, sweet pepper and peppers.

The initiative emphasized the importance of environmental preservation and supporting habitats that promote pollination in Puerto Rico.

Interactive and educational activities complemented the tree distribution. These included planting workshops, crafts and information from the Puerto Rico Bat Conservation Program (PCMPR), a discussion on Puerto Rico’s landfill crisis led by Sin Plástico PR to raise awareness about waste management, and the participation of local artisans and small businesses. The event concluded with a special performance by the Puerto Rico String Orchestra.

Bacardi described the initiative as a way to strengthen its connection with the community surrounding its “Cathedral of Rum” while contributing to environmental protection.

In October, Bacardi hosted the 10th edition of the Puerto Rico Bat Festival in collaboration with PCMPR. Held just ahead of National Bat Week, the event drew more than 500 attendees and inaugurated an educational space within the Casa Bacardí visitor experience dedicated to the role of bats in the ecosystem.

The Bacardi rum site has received Wildlife Habitat Council Conservation Certification, recognizing its environmental stewardship efforts and its promotion of pollinator gardens to support a healthy ecosystem.