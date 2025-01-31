Type to search

CBP to host Global Entry enrollment event in Plaza Las Américas

NIMB Staff January 31, 2025
Global Entry is a U.S. Customs and Border Protection program that provides expedited clearance for pre-approved, low-risk travelers entering the United States.

Walk-in interviews will be available Feb. 1-2 for conditionally approved applicants.

The San Juan Field Office of U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) announced a Global Entry Enrollment event taking place on Feb. 1-2 at Plaza Las Américas in Hato Rey.

The event will be held on the first floor of the former Sears Brand Central location and is open to the public for walk-in interviews for conditionally approved Global Entry applicants.

Global Entry is a CBP program that provides expedited clearance for pre-approved, low-risk travelers upon arrival in the United States. 

At airports, members can use Global Entry lanes equipped with technology that captures a photo to verify membership. After the photo is captured, members receive on-screen instructions and proceed to a CBP officer for confirmation of their clearance.

Applicants for the program undergo rigorous and recurring background checks and an in-person interview before enrollment. Violations of the program’s terms and conditions result in enforcement action and termination of membership.

Global Entry offers several benefits, including no processing lines, no paperwork, expedited entry benefits in other countries, reduced wait times and TSA PreCheck eligibility. The program is available at major U.S. airports.

