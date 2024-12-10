Type to search

In-Brief

Border Patrol returns to Plaza Las Americas to recruit agents

NIMB Staff December 10, 2024
Candidates must be able to speak, understand and write English. Additionally, for Border Patrol, a candidate must have one year of work experience or a bachelor’s degree, or a combination of both. (Credit: Danielfela | Dreamstime.com)

Orientation runs through Dec. 21; candidates can apply online

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) is recruiting Border Patrol agents for select locations in the continental United States. As part of this effort, agents from Border Patrol Ramey Sector will have an orientation table at Plazas Las Américas through Dec. 21.

Applications for CBP positions can be submitted via the federal website or the CBP website.

Candidates for Border Patrol agent positions undergo a rigorous selection process to assess their qualifications for a law enforcement role.

To qualify, candidates must:

  • Be referred for selection before their 40th birthday (waived for qualified veterans).

  • Be a U.S. citizen and a resident for at least three years.

  • Hold a valid driver’s license from their state of residence.

  • Pass an entrance exam, medical exam and physical fitness assessments.

  • Complete a structured interview, drug tests, criminal background check and a polygraph test.

Candidates must also demonstrate proficiency in English and meet educational or work experience requirements, such as having one year of relevant work experience, a bachelor’s degree or a combination of both.

“Becoming a U.S. Border Patrol agent is a rewarding path filled with challenges and a wealth of benefits, including recruiting incentives of up to $30,000,” CBP stated in a press release.

“Nearly 30% of CBP employees are military veterans. The agency offers unique opportunities for veterans to continue serving their country in an environment that values ​​the hard-earned knowledge, skills and abilities acquired through their service to the nation,” it added.

Author Details
NIMB Staff
Author Details
This content was produced by News is my Business staff members. Send questions, comments, and suggestions to [email protected].
http://newsismybusiness.com
news@newsismybusiness.com
Tags:

You Might also Like

CBP to host virtual forced labor seminar for Puerto Rico/USVI importers
NIMB Staff August 27, 2024
CBP advises public as Memorial Day starts 2024 summer travel
Contributor May 29, 2024
CBP, HSI warn on ‘real dangers’ of counterfeits ahead of holidays
Contributor November 22, 2023
CBP nabs more than $873K in counterfeit goods in Puerto Rico 
NIMB Staff November 6, 2023

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

QUOTE OF THE WEEK SPONSORED BY:

[Groups, conventions and sporting events generated $35 million in sales from July to September.]

This shows Puerto Rico’s enormous potential in this sector. This has been a great collaborative effort. As long as the different components of the industry continue to work as a team, we will continue to advance in groups and events travel.

 

— Brad Dean, CEO of Discover Puerto Rico

 

Related Stories

CBP to host virtual forced labor seminar for Puerto Rico/USVI importers
CBP advises public as Memorial Day starts 2024 summer travel
CBP, HSI warn on ‘real dangers’ of counterfeits ahead of holidays
CBP nabs more than $873K in counterfeit goods in Puerto Rico 
More about News is my Business

Follow us on X (Twitter):
©2024 News is My Business. All Rights Reserved.