Border Patrol returns to Plaza Las Americas to recruit agents

Candidates must be able to speak, understand and write English. Additionally, for Border Patrol, a candidate must have one year of work experience or a bachelor’s degree, or a combination of both. (Credit: Danielfela | Dreamstime.com)

Orientation runs through Dec. 21; candidates can apply online

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) is recruiting Border Patrol agents for select locations in the continental United States. As part of this effort, agents from Border Patrol Ramey Sector will have an orientation table at Plazas Las Américas through Dec. 21.

Applications for CBP positions can be submitted via the federal website or the CBP website.

Candidates for Border Patrol agent positions undergo a rigorous selection process to assess their qualifications for a law enforcement role.

To qualify, candidates must:

Be referred for selection before their 40th birthday (waived for qualified veterans).

Be a U.S. citizen and a resident for at least three years.

Hold a valid driver’s license from their state of residence.

Pass an entrance exam, medical exam and physical fitness assessments.

Complete a structured interview, drug tests, criminal background check and a polygraph test.

Candidates must also demonstrate proficiency in English and meet educational or work experience requirements, such as having one year of relevant work experience, a bachelor’s degree or a combination of both.

“Becoming a U.S. Border Patrol agent is a rewarding path filled with challenges and a wealth of benefits, including recruiting incentives of up to $30,000,” CBP stated in a press release.

“Nearly 30% of CBP employees are military veterans. The agency offers unique opportunities for veterans to continue serving their country in an environment that values ​​the hard-earned knowledge, skills and abilities acquired through their service to the nation,” it added.