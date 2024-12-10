Type to search

The Gran Mercado Navideño returns to Luis Muñoz Rivera Park

NIMB Staff December 10, 2024
The Gran Mercado Navideño will include more than 60 food stations, gift options, Christmas characters, live music and festive decorations.

The free event inspired by the Christmas markets of Europe features food, music and local culture.

Inventiva Producciones has announced the return of El Gran Mercado Navideño (The Great Christmas Market), a family-friendly event to be held Dec. 20-25 at Luis Muñoz Rivera Park in San Juan. Admission is free.

With more than 60 food stations, gift options, live music, Christmas characters and decorations, attendees “will be able to enjoy, for the third consecutive year, a unique family experience inspired by the enchanting Christmas markets of Europe,” organizers said.

“We’re very happy to announce the third edition of Gran Mercado Navideño and are ready to welcome all who come to Luis Muñoz Rivera Park,” said Nilka Colón-Gracia, director of Inventiva Producciones.

“It will be a very enjoyable experience and an excellent opportunity to promote local commerce while enjoying the best of Puerto Rican culture and Christmas. As in previous years, there will be live music every day, characters, and a wide variety of food,” she added.

The event will run on Dec. 20 from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m.; Dec. 21-23 from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.; Dec. 24 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; and Dec. 25 from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Security personnel will be present throughout the event, and coolers will not be permitted.

