Support local: Made in Puerto Rico gifts for the holidays

Hecho en Puerto Rico has a variety of holiday baskets including typical goodies for sale on its website.

From specialty coffee to rum and artisan goods, local options can make meaningful presents.

It’s that time of year again to buy presents for family and friends. By choosing to gift Made in Puerto Rico products, consumers can support local artisans and businesses while sharing the island’s unique culture during the holiday season.

In a recent interview with News is my Business, Gustos Coffee Co. co-founders Grisel León and Omar Torres said consumers can find a variety of Christmas presents on their website that are ideal for coffee enthusiasts.

“We have two alternatives, which are two boxes in which you can do a mix and match or a combination depending on the customer’s budget,” León said. “They will be available online, and you can select the coffee of your preference from our specialty coffee categories, and according to the budget, we have different types.”

Prices range from $28 or less, and the configurations depend on the box’s capacity, León added.

“We have that same strategy for corporate presents,” she said. “Based on the quantity, and if they are located in the San Juan metropolitan area, they can be delivered.”

For those interested in gifting wine or rum, Destilería Serrallés offers a variety of options available on its website and at its physical store.

“For Christmas, we have a little bit of everything,” said Sylvia Santiago, Destilería Serrallés’ master rum blender, in an interview with News is my Business. “We have fabulous products, from Don Q Cristal, which is very smooth, to different flavored rums. But especially for those presents that you want to make super special and unique, we will definitely have those available. We have worked on those special products, such as Don Q Reserva 7, the Gran Reserva. These are elegant rums; rums that have a very pretty presentation.”

Santiago said that when choosing a gift for a loved one, a bottle of Don Q rum is always a thoughtful choice. “There you have a little bit of Puerto Rico in one bottle,” she said.

Other products made in Puerto Rico that could make great Christmas presents can be found on the Made in Puerto Rico website. These include Puerto Rican candy, local honey and traditional musical instruments. Gift baskets filled with Made in Puerto Rico products are also available for purchase online.

Don Q Reserva 7 is among this year’s gifting options.

A Gustos Coffee holiday gift box.