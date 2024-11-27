ERC Insurance launches Carroseguropr.com platform

Carroseguropr.com allows customers to submit their contact information to quickly receive an auto insurance quote.

The company seeks to simplify the process of quoting car insurance in Puerto Rico.

ERC Insurance has launched a new digital platform, Carroseguropr.com, which was designed to streamline the process of quoting and purchasing car insurance for drivers in Puerto Rico.

The platform aims to provide users with a “fast, simple, and efficient” experience, allowing them to obtain auto insurance tailored to their needs, the insurer said.

ERC Insurance said it has established a strong client portfolio by partnering with leading insurance companies on the island to offer quick quotes and nearly immediate policy issuance.

“The creation of Carroseguropr.com represents a key step in our mission to simplify the process of acquiring auto insurance and provide our customers with a reliable and accessible tool,” said Emanuel Rosario-Colón, president of ERC Insurance.

Through the platform, customers can submit their contact information to receive a quick quote. Once the information is submitted, ERC gathers the necessary details to begin the quoting process.

“Our goal is to enable customers to compare coverage and prices from different insurance companies at the same time while having the support of our experts to make informed and correct decisions,” added Rosario-Colón, who has more than a decade of experience in the insurance industry.

ERC’s products include auto, property, commercial, surety, liability, life, health, disability, annuities, IRAs, and travel insurance.

The insurer explained that by collaborating with major insurance companies in Puerto Rico and the U.S. mainland, customers can evaluate multiple options in one place to find the coverage that best meets their needs.